Shivakumar opposes leasing out MySugar factory

Govt. urged to run the factory in the interest of cane growers

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has opposed leasing out the State-owned Mandya Sugar Factory (MySugar) to private parties.

In a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Congress leader urged the government to run the sugar factory in the interest of sugarcane growers. The Chief Minister had assured the Legislative Assembly that the government would not lease out any government-owned factories to the private sector, Mr. Shivakumar recalled.

A couple of days ago, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had also met Mr. Yediyurappa and requested him not to permit the leasing out of the unit to private parties. The factory has been leased out to Nirani Sugars, a firm owned by Minister Murugesh Nirani, for a 40-year period.