Shivakumar meets Shettar, assures him of party standing with him

May 31, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP just before the elections to join the Congress, stood by the Congress during a crisis and now, the Congress will stand with him.

Speaking to presspersons after meeting Mr. Shettar at his residence in Hubballi on Wednesday, he said that the Congress has gained strength with the joining of Mr. Shettar, Lakshman Savadi, Shivalingegowda, Gubbi Srinivas and Baburao Chinchanasur just before the elections.

“They should involve themselves in organisational activities of the party and work responsibly. I have conveyed to Mr. Shettar the high command’s message that the party is with him,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that the Congress has condemned and placed before the people the mistakes of the previous government. “Wanting change, the people have given us a chance. God gives neither blessings nor curses. He will give opportunity. We have received an opportunity and we will use it to give good administration,” he said.

Regarding what position the Congress will give Mr. Shettar, he said that he will not be able to reveal the position Mr. Shettar will be given now itself. But it will definitely be conveyed to the media when it happens, he said.

Suitable position

Later, speaking to presspersons Mr. Shettar said that Mr. Shivakumar has assured him of a suitable position after taking up his case with the high command.

He said, “The Congress high command knows how I have strengthened the party. Discussion is on how to utilise my services in the party.”

Mr. Shettar said that Mr. Shivakumar has told him that his inclusion has benefited the Congress in North Karnataka. There is a discussion going on on how to prepare for the next parliamentary elections and the target to be set. There will be a meeting of leaders in Benglauru on the issue, he said.

To a query, Mr. Shettar clarified that there is no discussion on fielding him as Congress candidate in the parliamentary elections. “There is still one year for the Lok Sabha elections. I haven’t placed any demand for Ministership,” he said.

Breakfast meeting

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar accompanied by Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Member of Legislative Assembly N.H. Konaraddi, held a closed door breakfast meeting for over half an hour with Mr. Shettar.

On Tuesday, Mr. Shettar held an introspection meeting in Hubballi over his poll debacle and announced that there is no question of getting rattled by the loss and that he will continue to work for the party.