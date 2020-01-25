Shivakumar holds talks with Venugopal

Congress MLA and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is eyeing the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president’s post, on Saturday called on AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal in Delhi and is said to have discussed his chances of being nominated to the post.

Sources in the State Congress here said that Mr. Shivakumar, who was camping in the national capital since Friday, held discussions with Mr. Venugopal related to party central leaders’ views on the issue.

The AICC is likely to appoint the new KPCC president after elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly next month.

However, Mr. Shivakumar, who spoke to the media on Friday in Delhi, said he was not in the race for the post. The AICC has delayed the appointment of the new KPCC chief following the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp proposing the name of the former Minister and Lingayat leader M.B. Patil, MLA, for the post, sources said.