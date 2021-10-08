Shettar says Cong., JD(S) criticising RSS for minority appeasement

‘Without RSS, four or five Pakistans will have come up by now’

Stating that both the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) are competing with each other to criticise RSS for the sake of minority appeasement, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that had it not been for RSS, four or five Pakistans will have emerged in the country by this time.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that because of the RSS, the country is safe and peaceful now. “The RSS is engaged in nurturing unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

Criticising RSS has become fashionable for the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) and both Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy are engaged in criticising the BJP for the sake of politics, he said.

Regarding Mr. Kumaraswamy’s differentiation between the old and today’s RSS, Mr. Shettar said that one could believe if one had said that the old and new Congress or Janata Dal(S) are different. “But in the RSS, individuals may change but not the ideology and principles. The Nation First objective of the Sangha remains the same even today,” he said.

Regarding Income Tax search on the residences of close aides of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said that it should not be linked to politics. “Mr. Yediyurappa himself has said that the law will take its own course. I concur with him,” he said.