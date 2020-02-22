Shettar claims DKS sympathetic to those shouting pro-Pak. slogans

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar lashed out at Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar for allegedly being sympathetic to those shouting pro-Pakistan slogans.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Shettar said that pro-Pakistan slogans have now come from a girl, and it will not be surprising if such a slogan comes from Mr. Shivakumar also.

“Those shouting anti-national and pro-Pakistan slogans are buoyed by support from Congress leaders. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) actually does not cause trouble to anyone, but the Congress leaders are trying to create fear among the Muslims,” he alleged.

“The Congress should support India’s security. Infiltration into the country has been high during the Congress’ rule. There are large numbers of illegal immigrants from Bangaladesh in Bengaluru. The Modi government is sending them out,” Mr. Shettar said.

Replying to a question about Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi’s reported threat to resign, Mr. Shettar said he is unaware of any such statement.

“The government’s stability or instability does not depend on someone’s statements. The media should allow the BJP to run the government,” he said, and added that it was Mr. Jarkiholi who was responsible for bringing Mahesh Kumathalli to the BJP and it is natural on his part to seek a suitable position for the latter.