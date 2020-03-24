Sharp increase in prices of essential commodities

Life across Mandya district was affected on the second consecutive day on Monday following the district administration’s measures to combat COVID-19.

The price of fruits, vegetables, flowers and other essential commodities increased manifold in the district, badly affecting the common people.

Tomato was available at ₹8-10 a kg on Saturday. But, the price increased to ₹35-40 a kg on Monday.

The markets were bustling with people as Ugadi is round the corner. People were seen bargaining/buying for the festival needs on 100 Feet Road, V.V. Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and market/other commercial areas in the town on Monday. Supermarkets and grocery shops also witnessed a rush. According to the shopkeepers, the sale of rice, varieties of flours, cereals, pulses, edible oils and other essentials had doubled in spite of sharp rise in prices.

KSRTC services

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Monday suspended all its 450 daily schedules, which severely affected the people. It came as a boon for private operators. The KSRTC would resume its services on Tuesday, a senior official said on Monday night.