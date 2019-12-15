Sharnbasva University students for Alagappa University

A 34-member contingent of students of the Sharnbasva University would be leaving for Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu to participate in the 35th South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival 2019 being organised on the campus of the Alagappa University there.

Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa congratulated the students who have been selected to participate in the youth festival.

He said that participating in such festivals would enhance the confidence levels of the students and instil a sense of competitiveness among them.

He wished the selected students to perform well in the competitions and bring laurels to the university.