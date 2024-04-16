Sharjah govt. highlights opportunities for Indian companies to expand business globally through UAE

April 16, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day “One-to-One Meetings” programme between delegates from Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone, the Government of Sharjah, UAE, and industry representatives from Mysuru began at a private hotel in the city on Monday, April 15.

More than 60 companies attended the meetings, which had been organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) jointly with the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) with an objective to provide a platform for Indian companies to expand their business globally.

The meetings themed on “Expanding Business Globally through UAE” were aimed at helping the participants understand the benefits of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and how Indian companies can expand their operations into global markets by establishing branches and subsidiaries using UAE as a base to enter and export to other gulf countries, Africa and Europe, mentioned a press statement.

In the statement, Mr. Ali Al Mutawa, Deputy Director — Sales, SAIF Zone, Govt. of Sharjah, UAE is quoted as saying “There is a significant demand for Indian products in UAE and other Middle East markets and Indian exporters must utilise this opportunity. Following the CEPA, UAE will emerge as a major re-export centre. There are many promising opportunities and incentives in SAIF Zone for Indian companies that an investor can enjoy.”

K.B. Lingaraju, president, MCCI, said, “For Indian businesses looking at the markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone) could be a force multiplier for their marketing efforts. There are a lot of synergies between Mysuru-based industries and the UAE. This is one of the reasons to organise meetings in Mysuru so that we can increase the awareness among the industrialists and to give all the help to set up their business on the global level.”

The meetings are scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, April 16. More details can be obtained from Mr. Shoaeb Khatib - +971-569604553, shoaeb.khatib@saif-zone.com