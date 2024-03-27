Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra in Kalaburagi on Saturday

March 27, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Leaders from different political parties and religious groups have hailed Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra, an annual celebration in Kalaburagi to commemorate the death anniversary of 18th Century saint and social reformer Sharanabasaveshwara as a symbol of equality and communal amity.

Addressing a joint media conference in the presence of the eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan Sharanabaswappa Appaji, chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini Avvaji and secretary of the sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh at the Sharanabasaveshwar shrine in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, the leaders called upon the people to participate in the jatra scheduled on Saturday in Kalaburagi.

They noted that the annual jatra being held at the Jatra Maidan, opposite the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine, for the past 202 years will be organised with more gaiety and fervour this year as well.

Prominent among the leaders present at the press conference were Gulbarga North MLA Khaneez Fatima, Gulbarga South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, MLC Thippannappa Kamakanur, State president of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti D.G. Sagar, the former corporator and Dalit leader Babu Suntan, District Veerashaiva Samaj president Arunkumar Patil and president of the Grains and Seed Merchants Association Srimant Udnoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Fatima said that the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine is a symbol of communal amity and it has showed the way to others on how bondage between two communities can be further strengthened through mutual tolerance and respect towards each other. Lord Sharanabasaveshwara and Sufi saint Khaja Banda Nawaz have always remained as two eyes for the people of the region and they have guided them to remain united, she added.

Mr. Sagar said that Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan has always been a champion of equality and never discriminated against any group of people along caste and communal lines.

Mr. Allamprabhu Patil and Mr. Kamakanur narrated the history of the samsthan and its contribution to society for more than 200 years now.

“Besides holding Anna Dasoha [feeding the hungry] on a regular basis, the samsthan is offering Gnana Dasoha [inculcating knowledge and values] by opening a chain of educational institutions,” they said.

Sharanabasaveshwar Arts College principal Suresh Nandagoan, Sharnbasva University Registrar Anilkumar Bidve, Dean Lakshmi Patil Maka, Finance Officer Kiran Maka and others were present.