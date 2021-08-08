Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan organising Shravana discourses

A 40-day religious discourse to commemorate the holy month of Shravana and the 38th death anniversary of the seventh Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasveshwar Samsthan Doddappa Appaji will be hosted by the Akhila Bharata Shivanubhava Mantapa under the aegis of the famed Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan in Kalaburagi till September 15.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa and Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayani S. Appa said that the feature of this year’s religious discourse is that the discourse has been divided into two parts.

Educational experts from Sharnbasva University and other colleges will speak on “Sri Sharanabasva Mahadasoha Darshanam” written by Shivaraj Shastri in one part of the discourse, while the other part will be on a book written by S.M. Hiremath titled “Mahadasohi Pragnyani Poojya Dr. Sharanabaswappa Appa”. These religious discourses will be brought out in a book form by the Sharnbasva University, Dr . Appa said.

Dr. Appa said that the samsthan has also decided to observe the entire year 2021-22 by organising various functions to commemorate the 200th death anniversary of Lord Sharanabasaveshwar in a grand way. These programmes will be held during the year till the Car Festival of the Sharanabsaveshwar Temple scheduled to be held five days after the observance of the Holi festival in 2022.

Dr. Dakshayani Appa said that on the final day of the discourse commemorating the death anniversary of Doddappa Appa, corona warriors, teachers, police personnel and health workers, including nurses, and others will be honoured by the samsthan for their selfless service during the pandemic.