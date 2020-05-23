Shantadevi Kanavi, Kannada writer, dead

Shantadevi Kanavi, veteran Kannada short story writer, intellectual, and wife of poet Channaveera Kanavi, died in KLE Hospital here on Friday. She was 88.
According to family sources, she was hospitalised a week ago owing to age-related health issues.
Ms. Shantadevi Kanavi hailed from Vijayapura and had settled in Dharwad after her marriage.
Her stories, which depicted the life and culture of north Karnataka region, have been translated into languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. They routinely found their way into anthologies that became part of university textbooks.
She had received awards from the Karnataka Sahitya Academy and also the Dana Chintamani Attimabbe Puraskara from the government of Karnataka.
