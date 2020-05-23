Karnataka

Shantadevi Kanavi, Kannada writer, dead

Shantadevi Kanavi, veteran Kannada short story writer, intellectual, and wife of poet Channaveera Kanavi, died in KLE Hospital here on Friday. She was 88.

According to family sources, she was hospitalised a week ago owing to age-related health issues.

Ms. Shantadevi Kanavi hailed from Vijayapura and had settled in Dharwad after her marriage.

Her stories, which depicted the life and culture of north Karnataka region, have been translated into languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. They routinely found their way into anthologies that became part of university textbooks.

She had received awards from the Karnataka Sahitya Academy and also the Dana Chintamani Attimabbe Puraskara from the government of Karnataka.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:26:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/shantadevi-kanavi-kannada-writer-dead/article31654391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY