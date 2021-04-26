Sexual assault: 19-year-old gets 10 years

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to ten years in prison by a city court for sexually assaulting four chilldren of the Government Boys’ Home in Mysuru. The Vijaynagar police station in Mysuru had in 2019 booked a case against Darshan, 19, of the Government Boys’ Home for allegedly sexually assaulting four minor boys, also living at the home.

Based on a complaint by the then Superintendent of the Boys’ Home M.K. Kumaraswamy, the Vijaynagar police had booked a case, arrested Darshan and interrogated him. After gathering evidence, the police had also submitted a chargesheet to the court.

The Fast Track Special Court, which heard the case, found Darshan guilty of the crime and on April 23, sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of ₹10,000.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta complimented former Inspector of Vijaynagar police station Suresh Kumar and other personnel for investigating the case.