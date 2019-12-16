Sewage flows into houses

Residents of Ambedkar Nagar had a tough time on Monday as sewage gushed into their houses, forcing them to spend the day with a foul smell. Filthy water entered around 100 houses as a portion of the bund of Hunasinakere tank was damaged by workers engaged by the PWD.
Prakash H.M, a resident, told The Hindu that the workers opened the tank bund unaware of its consequences. The officers of PWD and Hassan City Municipal Council reached the spot only after residents called them up. “The workers engaged by the PWD for construction of a bridge are responsible for the incident. The CMC officials let the water flow downstream so that we could clean our places,” Prakash said.
R. Krishnamurthy, CMC Commissioner, admitted that a communication gap between the PWD and CMC caused the problem.
