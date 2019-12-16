Karnataka

Sewage flows into houses

more-in

Opening tank bund led to the chaos

Residents of Ambedkar Nagar had a tough time on Monday as sewage gushed into their houses, forcing them to spend the day with a foul smell. Filthy water entered around 100 houses as a portion of the bund of Hunasinakere tank was damaged by workers engaged by the PWD.

Prakash H.M, a resident, told The Hindu that the workers opened the tank bund unaware of its consequences. The officers of PWD and Hassan City Municipal Council reached the spot only after residents called them up. “The workers engaged by the PWD for construction of a bridge are responsible for the incident. The CMC officials let the water flow downstream so that we could clean our places,” Prakash said.

R. Krishnamurthy, CMC Commissioner, admitted that a communication gap between the PWD and CMC caused the problem.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 10:12:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sewage-flows-into-houses/article30323118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY