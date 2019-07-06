Seven-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy to quit Karnataka Assembly membership

Seven-time Congress MLA and former Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who represented the Congress in the BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru, confirmed that he was resigning from the membership of the Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress and JD(S) legislators have decided to stay put at the Speaker’s chamber in the State Secretariat till Speaker Ramesh Kumar arrives.

Mr. Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy, who is a Congress MLA from the Jayanagar constituency, is also said to be planning to quit the Assembly membership.

Mr. Reddy was among the ministerial aspirants in the coalition government. He said he had no complaints against the Congress high command and expressed disappointment with the functioning of the State Congress since he was “sidelined” in the party.

He declined to comment on a question on about his future political plans.