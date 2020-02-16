Sevalal Maharaj’s birth anniversary celebrated

Sevalal Maharaj was one of the great spiritual gurus of the Banjara community and had fought for the political rights of the community, said Durgesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner,.

He was speaking after inaugurating Sevalal Maharaj’s birth anniversary programme here on Saturday.

Mr. Durgesh said that Sevalal Maharaj fought to bring the Banjara community to the outside world with their rich culture and tradition.

Everyone should follow the principles that he set to make their life happy, he said.

Earlier, elected representatives including Shivaraj Patil, MLA, and N.S. Bose Raju, MLC, garlanded a portrait of Sevalal Maharaj at Basaveshwar Circle, and thereafter a procession was carried out on the main streets.

A similar programme, was held in Yadgir too. Thousands of people from the Banjara community took part in the procession in Yadgir.

Youths and women wore traditional Banjara dresses during procession and also sang Lambani songs.