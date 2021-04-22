Karnataka

Set up mechanism in three days to receive complaints on violations: HC

With the surge in COVID-19 infection across the State, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the State government to create a grievance redressal mechanism within three days to receive complaints from public about instances of violation of COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.

The government has to create the facility to receive complaints through email and WhatsApp and other similar messaging platforms, directed a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, during the hearing on a PIL petition by city-based Letzkit Foundation.

The complaints should be acted upon and they should be monitored by the committees set up by the Director-General and Inspector General of Police.

On an application filed by the petitioner, along with a photograph, pointing out that the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike’s Chief Commissioner himself was not wearing a mask at a recent event, to hand over machines to collect fine for violating COVID-19 norms, the Bench asked the government to look into it.

“It is important for those at the helm of affairs to abide by all the norms,” the Court observed.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 8:31:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/set-up-mechanism-in-three-days-to-receive-complaints-on-violations-hc/article34386724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY