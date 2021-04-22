Set up mechanism in three days to receive complaints on violations: HC

With the surge in COVID-19 infection across the State, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the State government to create a grievance redressal mechanism within three days to receive complaints from public about instances of violation of COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.

The government has to create the facility to receive complaints through email and WhatsApp and other similar messaging platforms, directed a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, during the hearing on a PIL petition by city-based Letzkit Foundation.

The complaints should be acted upon and they should be monitored by the committees set up by the Director-General and Inspector General of Police.

On an application filed by the petitioner, along with a photograph, pointing out that the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike’s Chief Commissioner himself was not wearing a mask at a recent event, to hand over machines to collect fine for violating COVID-19 norms, the Bench asked the government to look into it.

“It is important for those at the helm of affairs to abide by all the norms,” the Court observed.