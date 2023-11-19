Services of two express trains between Hubballi and Bengaluru cancelled due to poor occupancy

November 19, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western railway has cancelled Train Nos 07340/07339 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Express due to poor occupancy. Trains commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from November 20 and from SSS Hubballi from November 21 will remain cancelled until further advice due to poor occupancy.

Some trains that were notified earlier for cancellation due to derailment of a goods train between Vyasanakeri and Vyasa Colony railway stations of Hubballi Division have been restored.

Train No 06245 Hosapete-Harihar Passenger special journey commencing on November 17 and 18 earlier notified for cancellation has now been restored and it will run as per its regular schedule time and path.

Train No 06246 Harihar-Hosapete Passenger special journey commencing on November 18 and 19 earlier notified for cancellation has now been restored and it will run as per its regular schedule time and path.

The railway has decided to run Train Nos 06521/06522 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Barmer-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Special Express for one trip as per demand to clear extra rush of passengers as: Train No 06521 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Barmer Special Express will leave Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 4.30 p.m. on November 21 and arrive at Barmer at 1.45 p.m. on November 23. Train No 06522 Barmer-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Special Express will leave Barmer at 3.45 a.m. on November 24 and arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11.30 p.m. on November 25.

En route, these trains will have stoppages at Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Ranibennur, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Miraj, Satara, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari, Balotra and Baytu, in both the directions.

These trains will have a composition of two AC Two-Tier coaches, 15 AC Three-Tier Economy coaches and two Luggage/Generator/Brake Vans.

The following trains will continue to remain partially cancelled due to ongoing railway-related works at Karatagi and Siddapur stations: Train No 16545 Yesvantpur-Karatagi Express service from November 21 to 30 will be partially cancelled between Gangavati and Karatagi stations. Train No 17303 SSS Hubballi-Karatagi Express service from November 21 to 30 will be partially cancelled between Gangavati and Karatagi stations. Train No 07381 SSS Hubballi-Karatagi Passenger Special journey from November 21 to 30 will be partially cancelled between Gangavati and Karatagi stations.

Train No 16546 Karatagi-Yesvantpur Express journey from November 22 to December 1 will originate from Gangavati instead of from Karatagi station. Train No 17304 Karatagi-SSS Hubballi Express journey from November 22 to December 1 will originate from Gangavati instead of from Karatagi station. Train No 07382 Karatagi-SSS Hubballi Passenger Special journey from November 21 to 30 will originate from Gangavati instead of from Karatagi station.

It has been decided to revise the coach composition of Train Nos 07339/07340 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Daily Superfast Express Special (TOD) with effect from November 21. The revised coach composition is one AC Two-Tier coach, one AC Three-Tier coach, eight sleeper class coaches, four general Second Class coaches, two Second Class luggage-cum-brake vans/disabled-friendly compartments.

Some trains will be short terminated/originated due to three hours mega line block for maintenance of assets between Kumta and Bhatkal section on November 23 in the Konkan Railway.

Train No 16585 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express commencing journey from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru on November 22 will be short terminated at Bhatkal. Accordingly, this train will remain partially cancelled between Bhatkal and Murdeshwar.

Train No 16586 Murdeshwar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Express commencing journey on November 23 will be originated from Bhatkal. Accordingly, this train will remain partially cancelled between Murdeshwar and Bhatkal.

After carrying out restoration works, the track has been certified fit for movement of trains at 9.35 p.m. between Vyasanakeri and Vyasa Colony sections of Hubballi Division.

Some train services will be cancelled/diverted due to track maintenance/ engineering works between Vyasanakeri and Vyasa Colony Railway Stations in Hosapete-Amaravathi Colony Section over Hubballi Division as follows: Train No 06245 Hosapete-Harihar Passenger Special service till November 20 will be cancelled. Train No 06246 Harihar-Hosapete Passenger Special service till November 21 will be cancelled.

Train Nos 07395/07396 Ballari-Harihar-Ballari DEMU Special service on November 20 will be cancelled.

Train Nos 07397/07398 Hosapete-Ballari-Hosapete DEMU Special service on November 20 will be cancelled.

Train Nos 06546 Vijayapura-Yesvantpur Express Special service from Vijayapura till November 20.11.2023 will be diverted to run via Hosapete, Ballari Cantonment, Rayadurga, Chikjajur, skipping stoppages at Mariyamanahalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Kotturu, Harapanahalli and Davangere stations.

Train No 06545 Yesvantpur-Vijayapura Express Special service from Yesvantpur till November 20 will be diverted to run via Chikjajur, Rayadurga, Ballari Cantonment and Hosapete, skipping stoppages at Davangere, Harapanahalli, Kotturu, Hagaribommanahalli and Mariyamanahalli stations.