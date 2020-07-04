Separate land in Kodagu for funeral of COVID-19 victims

Acting on the reports of COVID-19 victims denied dignity in death in some parts of the State, the Kodagu district administration on Saturday said an acre of land in all three taluks had been identified for the funeral of virus-linked deaths, as per the prescribed protocols.

After a meeting with the leaders of various communities and officials here with regard to the last rites of people who die of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said training would be imparted to the staff on carrying out the last rites in a dignified manner, complying with all SOPs.

If members belonging to different communities are willing to work as volunteers in the funerals, training shall be given to them too. The DySPs of the three taluks had been asked to give details on the volunteers by July 6.

Ms. Joy said no post-mortem is done on the bodies of COVID-19 victims and the family members and relatives can pay their last respects from a distance of four metres and the funeral rites can be done from the same distance.

Umesh Babu, head, Department of Forensic Science, KIMS, said the bodies are carried in ambulances to the funeral site by a four-member team. Only five members in the family are allowed to pay their tributes and they cannot touch the bodies. The bodies are packed in three layers for the funeral. There is a provision for the funeral rites as per the religious traditions.

Kodava Samaj president K.S. Devaiah said cooperation will be extended to the district administration but sought permission for the last rites as per their customs.

Madikeri Muslim Jamaat president Mohammad Ali said the Jamaat was ready to set aside one acre of land in the 20-acre plot belonging to it for the purpose. The burial of the dead among Muslims should be allowed in the land. The Deputy Commissioner said she will look into the request.

Amruth Raj of CSI Church sought to know whether there was a provision to bury the dead belonging to the community in coffins. Dr. Babu said the bodies can be buried in coffins.

Kodagu Christian Seva Sangha president K.T. Baby Mathew sought a dignified funeral for COVID-19 victims.

The Deputy Commissioner said the video of the funeral rites would be done on behalf of the government and there is no provision for others to videograph it.

Kodagu has been free from COVID-19 deaths and the district administration has taken various measures to keep the infection under check. Yet, the cases are mounting, resulting in the opening of 30 containment zones. The tally stands at 76 with 73 active cases.