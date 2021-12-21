Seminar on medical ethics today

BLDE (Deemed to be University) will organise a seminar on medical ethics at B.M. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

Resource persons Chairman of Karnataka Science and Technology Academy S. Ayyappan and UNESCO Chair in Life Sciences S. Ayrapetyan, Executive Member of KSTA B.G. Mulimani, Excecutive Member of ISC, Paris, Hamid Mobasheri, Pro-Vice Chancellor of International Medical University, Kuala Lumpur, Zabidi Husin and Chairperson of ICMR Ethics Committee Vasantha Muthuswamy will speak. The former Minister and society chairman M.B. Patil will inaugurate it. Vice-Chancellor of BLDE (DU) R.S. Mudhol will be present.

The seminar is supported by Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, DST, Government of Karnataka, and endorsed by UNESCO/UNITWIN Network under UNESCO Chair holder in Life Sciences and International Science Council.