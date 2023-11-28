Selfie spot on KEA premises comes under scanner

November 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has issued a notice to the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) for its failure to accord primacy to Kannada at the selfie spot in front of the Dasara exhibition premises in Mysuru.

Acting upon a complaint from Aravind Sharma, a Kannada activist, who had found fault with the use of only English at the selfie spot, Santosh Hanagalla, Secretary of Kannada Development Authority, Bengaluru, had written to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KEA on November 27 to immediately take necessary steps to accord primacy to Kannada at the selfie spot.

Mr. Hanagalla cited Karnataka’s State Language Act, 1963, and government circulars dated 10/02/1982 and 24/03/2018 on implementation of compulsory use of Kannada language at all levels. Pointing out that Kannada was the official language of Karnataka, he said that promotion of Kannada language was the duty of all departments of the State.

Mr. Sharma has pointed out that Kannada Development Authority has also written to the personal secretary to the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, seeking action against officials, who are displaying an anti-Kannada attitude.