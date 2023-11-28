HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Selfie spot on KEA premises comes under scanner

KDA issues notice to accord primacy to Kannada

November 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The selfie spot in front of Dasara Exhibition in Mysuru.

The selfie spot in front of Dasara Exhibition in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has issued a notice to the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) for its failure to accord primacy to Kannada at the selfie spot in front of the Dasara exhibition premises in Mysuru.

Acting upon a complaint from Aravind Sharma, a Kannada activist, who had found fault with the use of only English at the selfie spot, Santosh Hanagalla, Secretary of Kannada Development Authority, Bengaluru, had written to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KEA on November 27 to immediately take necessary steps to accord primacy to Kannada at the selfie spot.

Mr. Hanagalla cited Karnataka’s State Language Act, 1963, and government circulars dated 10/02/1982 and 24/03/2018 on implementation of compulsory use of Kannada language at all levels. Pointing out that Kannada was the official language of Karnataka, he said that promotion of Kannada language was the duty of all departments of the State.

Mr. Sharma has pointed out that Kannada Development Authority has also written to the personal secretary to the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, seeking action against officials, who are displaying an anti-Kannada attitude.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / Kannada / language / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.