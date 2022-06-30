Seismic monitoring substation established in Kodagu

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has installed seismographs and other equipment and established a temporary seismic monitoring station in Chembu village in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district.

This follows a series of minor tremors reported from Chembu and Karike villages of the district in recent days. The KSNDMC scientist Ramesh said that a broadband seismometer, accelerometer, digitizer, GPS and other accessories have been installed near the Government High School in the village.

The instrument will measure any minor quakes in the region and there will be regular flow of information to the district administration, according to the authorities.

Karike and Chembu had recoreded tremors on June 25th at 9 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.3 on the richter scale. This was followed by another tremor on June 26 with a magnitude of 3 on richter scale and a third quake of 1.8 magnitude which were recorded at the permanent seismic monitoring centre at Harangi dam.