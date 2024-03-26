GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seers to meet at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi tod ay

March 26, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Dingaleshwar Swamy and other seers addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Sri Dingaleshwar Swamy and other seers addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Negating reports about his possible candidature in Dharwad in the Lok Sabha elections, junior seer of Fakkireshwar Mutt of Shirahatti Sri Dingaleshwar Swami has said that a meeting of religious heads of various mutts from across Karnataka has been convened at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference along with various other seers, including Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad, Dingaleshwar Swami said that in the meeting to be chaired by Sri Gurusiddeshwar Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, current social, religious and political issues will be discussed and further course of action will be decided.

He said that from time immemorial seers and sanyasis have raised their voice on social issues. “This is not a meeting pertaining to one community. Various seers will participate in the meeting to give their suggestions and solutions,” he said.

To a query, Dingaleshwar Swami said that reports about him contesting Lok Sabha elections are just rumours and he has never said anywhere that he will be contesting elections. “As the seer of a mutt, I don’t have the power or freedom to take individual decisions,” he said.

On allegations against him, the seer said that it is natural that charges are levelled against honest people. He also clarified that he will not yield to any pressure or accept any offer as he didn’t have any family. “For a seer, the children in society are his children. And I can face any allegation,” he said.

He also said that the undue influence of power often makes politicians take the wrong path and it is the duty of seers to correct and lead them on the right path.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.