Seers to meet at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi tod ay

March 26, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Negating reports about his possible candidature in Dharwad in the Lok Sabha elections, junior seer of Fakkireshwar Mutt of Shirahatti Sri Dingaleshwar Swami has said that a meeting of religious heads of various mutts from across Karnataka has been convened at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference along with various other seers, including Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad, Dingaleshwar Swami said that in the meeting to be chaired by Sri Gurusiddeshwar Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, current social, religious and political issues will be discussed and further course of action will be decided.

He said that from time immemorial seers and sanyasis have raised their voice on social issues. “This is not a meeting pertaining to one community. Various seers will participate in the meeting to give their suggestions and solutions,” he said.

To a query, Dingaleshwar Swami said that reports about him contesting Lok Sabha elections are just rumours and he has never said anywhere that he will be contesting elections. “As the seer of a mutt, I don’t have the power or freedom to take individual decisions,” he said.

On allegations against him, the seer said that it is natural that charges are levelled against honest people. He also clarified that he will not yield to any pressure or accept any offer as he didn’t have any family. “For a seer, the children in society are his children. And I can face any allegation,” he said.

He also said that the undue influence of power often makes politicians take the wrong path and it is the duty of seers to correct and lead them on the right path.