Seer demands action against those “distorting” State anthem

Nirmalananda Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Math has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding action against those who have distorted the State anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate and have written defamatory articles against Kuvempu who has penned it.

“If someone is distorting the State anthem, it is akin to deforming the national anthem itself and it is a clear violation of the law of the land. I hope the Chief Minister and the government initiate action against such individuals under the cyber crime law. The government must send out a clear message that such insults and attacks will not be tolerated,” the seer wrote in his letter, a statement from the mutt said.

Rohith Chakratheertha, who has been under spotlight over textbook revision carried out by a committee he heads, had sometime ago shared a spoof of the State anthem on Facebook, drawing the ire of many. However, the seer's letter does not name any individual, but only seeks action against whoever has indulged in such acts.