Jain seer brings message of peace and goodwill to Hassan

Jain Acharya Mahashramanji, the 11th Acharya of the Swethambar Terapanth sect, reached Hassan on Tuesday as part of his padayatra — Ahimsa Yatra — covering three countries. Hundreds of devotees gathered at the city railway station to welcome him. Subsequently, he walked along with the devotees to SDM Ayurveda College, where he delivered a speech.

The seer has covered over 45,000 km on foot in India, Nepal and Bhutan spreading the message of peace and non-violence. He walks along with a few Shravakas.

In his address, the Acharya said he had taken up the march to spread the message of goodwill, morality and de-addiction. “Instead of aiming to reach heaven after death, create one for yourself while you are alive by adopting good principles in life,” he said. Sadhvi Kanaka Prabha, Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala, and Shambhunatha Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt were present.