Karnataka

Sedam MLA tests positive for COVID-19

KALABURAGI

Rajkumar Patil Telkur, MLA representing Sedam in Kalaburagi district, has tested positive for COVID-19. Sources close to the BJP leader confirmed it and added that his wife and son also tested positive for the disease and all the three were admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Now the lab report of his daughter is awaited.

As per the information provided by the family sources, Mr. Telkur’s personal assistant who was travelling with Mr. Telkur to Bengaluru two days ago showed COVID-19 symptoms midway and was sent back to Kalaburagi. He later tested positive and was admitted to a designated hospital in the city. This prompted Mr. Telkur and his family members to undergo COVID-19 testing.

The family sources added that Mr. Telkur did not have any symptoms.

