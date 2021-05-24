Second relief package likely: Yediyurappa

Having come under criticism from the Opposition and several social and economic groups over the ₹1,250 relief package announced by the government recently, the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday indicated that there could be a second package over the next few days.

“I am aware that several groups have been left out in the package announced earlier. I am thinking about them too. I will try to do my best in the next 10 to 12 days in another package,” he told presspersons here after visiting a BBMP COVID Call Centre on Monday.

“I have announced the package within the financial limitations that I have had,” he said when his attention was drawn to the criticism of the package by the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. “The world also knows what Mr. Siddaramaiah has done during his rule,” he remarked caustically.

Stating that the situation of shortage has eased in the State, the Chief Minister said that oxygenated beds were now available, and the government is trying to ensure ICU beds as per the needs. In Bengaluru alone, he said 3,000 beds, including 1,000 oxygenated beds, were available across 28 COVID Care Centres equipped with doctors and nurses. He specifically appealed to residents of slums to get themselves admitted in the CCCs if they are found to be COVID positive.

Acknowledging vaccine shortage in the State, he said that efforts are being made to procure the vaccines and the State has also appealed to the Centre to increase the State's vaccine allocation.