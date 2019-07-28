Search for ‘Mumbai resident’ leads to remote Gujarat village

When a Belagavi police team descended upon the remote village of Muktampur in Gujarat recently, the residents were just as surprised as the police.

The police wondered why the chase for a young man claiming to live a posh lifestyle in Mumbai had led them to this poor village with scarce infrastructure.

But it led to the arrest of Mithul Satishbhai Kansara, a 24-year-old college dropout. He is now in Hindalga jail on the charge of blackmailing a young girl in Belagavi by uploading some of her pictures online.

The accused had befriended the girl while playing the online game PUBG. He claimed to be a rich young man living in a posh house in Mumbai with a monthly salary of ₹3 lakh.

He invited her to spend a few days with him in Mumbai and she accepted. Before she left Mumbai, he took some photographs of her.

A few days later, he demanded money from her and threatened to upload the pictures online. She refused to pay and he uploaded the pictures. She complained to the City Police commissioner B.S. Lokesh Kumar, who formed a team under Circle Inspector U.H. Satenahalli.

Mr. Satenahalli said: “He was using online games to blackmail young girls and make money.”