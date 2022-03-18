Scientific survey of mines to be conducted in Chamarajanagar

Mine owners given two months to comply with safety norms

The Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) will be tasked with conducting a scientific survey of mines and quarries in Chamarajanagar district.

This was stated by the district in-charge Minister V. Somanna on Friday after a meeting with officials from various departments including representatives from the Department of Mines and Geology.

Mr. Somanna said though the State Government conducted a survey of encroachment of land and mining activity in the past it was not deemed to be scientific enough and came under flak. Hence the KSRSAC was vested with the responsibility of conducting a survey for Bengaluru urban and Kolar. ‘’I have spoken to the officials concerned and now the same remote sensing survey will also be conducted in Chamarajanagar’’, the Minister added.

Mining and quarrying is rampant in Chamarajanagar district and the decision was taken consequent to the collapse of a stone quarry wall in which three workers died at Madahalli near Gundlupet earlier this month.

In all there are 163 mines and quarries in Chamarjanagar district of which 67 are on government land and the rest on private lands. The number granite mines are 95 and stone quarries are 68, according to Mr. Somanna.

Those engaged in mining and whose contract is still in vogue, have been asked to submit an affidavit about the extent of land permitted for mining, the quantum approved and the safety norms which are in place.

Only those who submit the affidavit will be permitted to commence the mining activity and once submitted, the task force members drawn from various departments, will conduct a spot visit to verify the claims.

Mr. Somanna said the licences of mines will be revoked if they fail to comply with the two-month deadline on implementing the safety norms.

In addition, the taskforce overseeing the mining activity will also be responsible for ensuring the implementation of safety norms and is authorised to take any action deemed fit to ensure compliance with the law. While no fresh permits are being issued for mining any recommendation should also come from the task force, he added.

Earlier, Mr.Somanna met with mining contractors and quarry owners some of whom wanted the ban on mining to be lifted in case of those who are complying with the laws and have enforced safety norms.

Members of various farmers’ associations have also urged the government to crackdown on mining in Chamarajanagar on the grounds that a majority of them were in contravention of the law.

Meanwhile, officials in the district administration said that the licences of 8 quarries in Madahalli has been revoked and mining and quarrying activity has been stopped.