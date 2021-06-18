Schools hold drives for parents, staff, and alumni

With COVID-19 vaccine trials for children still underway, private school managements have started conducting drives to vaccinate alumni and parents so that families are not at risk when on-campus classes resume.

Schools are hoping to restart offline classes in a few months and such vaccination drives may result in fewer disruptions in the 2021-2022 academic year during the predicted third wave, said school principals and management members.

Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of management, Delhi Public Group of Schools, said around 5,000 people, including staff, parents and people belonging to the community around the school, were vaccinated in Delhi Public School (Bengaluru East) and Delhi Public School (Electronic City). “Similar drives will begin shortly in two other branches. We tied up with Manipal Hospitals for the camp and we will also facilitate the second dose,” he said.

Shweta Sastri, managing director, Canadian International School, said the school had recently conducted a vaccination drive.

Cost of jab

While parents have to pay for their shot, a few schools are trying to bear the cost themselves. Greenwood High recently conducted a two-day vaccination drive for parents, staff, and dependent family members. “Students aged above 18 were also vaccinated. Over 500 people were vaccinated and the cost was borne by the school,” said Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High.

Some like National Public School, Rajajinagar have not only invited family members to register but also immediate neighbours, domestic help and staff who work for families.

Parents are thrilled that schools are taking the initiative. “We were unable to get appointments on the COWIN portal. This process is easy and hassle free,” said Sangeetha K., whose son’s school conducted a camp recently.