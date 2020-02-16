Schoolchildren shine at The Hindu Young World painting competition

Moksha S. Shah of Dr. G.V. Joshi High School of Hubballi and Sai Krishna Rao H.S. of BEST English-Medium School of Ballari emerged winners in the senior and junior categories, respectively, at The Hindu Young World painting contest held at KLE Society’s Sri Kadasiddeshwara Arts and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute here on Sunday.

The other winners were Prajna V. Bhat of JSS English-Medium School, Kelageri, Dharwad (second in senior category) and Shrinivas K. Sannagoudar of Shri Renuka Foundation CBSE School, Munavalli (third). The consolation prizes went to Sumith S. Yadahalli, JSS Public School, Kelageri, Dharwad; Ashwini G. Kothi, Pavan English-Medium School, Dharwad; Shifa R. Sunagad, JSS Public School, Kelageri, Dharwad; Kshama Poojar, Pavan English-Medium School, Dharwad; Janeesha G., BEST English-Medium School, Ballari; Apurva R. Dyaberi, JSS Public School, Kelageri; and Arpita S. Joshi, Pavan School, Dharwad.

In the junior category, the second prize went to Nidhi Deepak, JSS Public School, Kelageri, while Sangam M. Sugandhi of V.S. Pillay English-Medium School, Hubballi, came third. The consolation prizes went to Likkita S. Patagar, JSS Public School, Kelageri; Sikrata K. Badiger, V.S. Pillay English-Medium School, Hubballi; Bhumika M. Balagi, K.E. Board Central School, Dharwad; Sanjana R. Malavade, V.S. Pillay school, Hubballi; Swati T. Dhongadi, Vaishnavi V. Powar, and Divya R. Pawar, RNS Vidyaniketan.

The chief guest at the programme, Chandrashekar M., regional manager, National Insurance Company Ltd., Hubballi, commended The Hindu and said such events help encourage budding artists to showcase their talents.

Senior artists M.J. Banglewale and Devendra Varavi were the judges. Mr. Banglewale, who was also the guest of honour, urged parents to see to it that their children remain free of the harmful impacts of digital gazettes and engage in a variety of activities, including painting, to help in the overall growth of their personality.

National Insurance was the regional sponsor of the event. KLE Society’s Sri Kadasiddeshwara Arts and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute was the venue partner.