School receives bomb threat, declared a hoax

Panic gripped the management of National Hill View Public School in Rajarajeshwarinagar for some time when the staff checked an email which stated that a bomb has been planted on the school premises around 8.30 a.m. on Monday .

The police, along with the anti-sabotage check team and bomb disposal squad, rushed to the school and vacated the premises by shifting around 1,500 children to an adjacent school before initiating the search operation. After over 1.5 hours of thorough combing operation, it was concluded that the email was a hoax.

The school, meanwhile, declared holiday for the day and will resume classes from Tuesda, said Lakshman B. Nimbaragi, DCP, west-division. The police have registered a case and are trying to track down the source of the threat mail.

D.K. Shivakumar, who is the chairman of the school, told the media: “We saw the email when the staff opened it after the Sunday holiday.”

This comes after hoax bomb threat emails were sent to over 15 schools in the city earlier this year. The city police invoked the cyber terrorism provisions in this regard - a first in a hoax threat case. The police booked unidentified persons under Section 66F for cyber terrorism of Information Technology Act, 2000 for the act “with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people”. A person convicted under the section can be sentenced to life.