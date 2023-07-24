July 24, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Bengaluru

Even though it has been six years since the release of Kannada movie Hebbuli, the Hebbuli hairstyle continues to be a craze among students and youngsters across Karnataka even today.

A desperate headmaster of a government high school has written to a hair cutting salon owner requesting not to do this hairstyle for children of their school.

Hebbuli, whose cast was led by ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep, was released on 2017. His fans loved his hairstyle in that movie. He left his hair long on one side and short on the other side. This hairstyle became very popular among children and youngsters.

While hairstyles come and go with each new movie, the Hebbuli hairstyle has managed to beat the trend. Even today, youngsters ask styists for the Hebbuli hairstyle.

The enduring appeal of this hairstyle among youngsters has not gone down well with some people.

In this regard, Shivaji Nayak, head master of the government high school in Kulahalli village, Jamakhandi taluk, Bagalkot district, wrote a letter to the owner of a hair cutting salon on July 20, 2023.

What is in the letter?

“The boys of our school are coming with ‘Hebbuli’ style hair cut. Students are lagging behind in academics. If students are forcing you to do Hebbuli hairsytle, I request you to inform the names of such students to me or their parents,” is his appeal in the letter.

Shivaji Nayak told The Hindu, “After summer vacation, most of the boys of our school came with the Hebbuli hairstyle. But, it is not an appropriate hairstyle for students. Therefore, we informed all the boys to come with respectable hairstyle, like police or military cut. We discussed this issue with the local School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), and requested to create awareness among students in this regard. Yet, some students continue to turn up in this hairstyle.

“At this age, students are easily influenced by films. They copy the hairstyle and mannerisms of film stars. This will affect their academics while also prompting other students in the school to copy the same hairstyle. In our school, girls perform better than boys in every academic year. Boys are not participating in academic activities effectively. They are paying more attention to hairstyle, dress and other such activities. Therefore, I discussed this issue with our staff members, and wrote a letter to the owner of the hair-cutting salon. The salon owner responded positively to our request. He promised to inform either our teachers or parents if any student insists on Hebbuli hairstyle,” he said.

Cauvery B.B., Commissioner for Public Instruction, said, “We have some guidelines for the dress code of students, but don’t have any guidelines for the hairstyle. This is a matter of discipline, and also health. Therefore, every student must have a respectful hairstyle, and must concentrate on academics.”