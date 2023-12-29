GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School children cleaning toilets: Education Dept. to issue guidelines, says Madhu Bangarappa

December 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Along with teachers, members of the School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) will have responsibility for ensuring no child is engaged in cleaning work in schools, said Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa.

Interacting with the media at Kuppali in Tirthahalli taluk on Friday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said he held a meeting with senior officers of the department in Bengaluru on Thursday on this issue. The meeting resolved to issue fresh guidelines to schools to stop repeating such incidents.

“We will take such incidents seriously. The present government has increased the amount for school maintenance. Teachers and SDMCs have a role in avoiding such incidents. Both should handle this responsibility,” he said.

The guidelines would be ready within a day or two. They will be circulated to all schools soon. “SDMC members should hold meetings in the school and take measures necessary to spread awareness on this issue. Children cannot be engaged in any such activity. Of course, they can be involved in gardening activities,” he said.

Further, he said the department would take strict action against those responsible if such incidents repeated.

