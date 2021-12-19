Scholarship for individuals clearing online course in ornithology

The scholarship is specifically for young people in the age group of 18 to 30 years.

Minds United Trust, Mysuru, has decided to offer scholarships to individuals from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, who will sign up for a basic course in ornithology and clear the examination.

The Minds United Trust also known as Minds United for Health Sciences and Humanity, a registered public charitable trust, which has been contributing to nature conservation and awareness through various initiatives, is now keen on encouraging individuals to expand their knowledge about birds with a course in ornithology.

A free basic course in ornithology has been introduced as part of SWAYAM, the National Programme on Technology Enabled Learning (NPTEL), a project of Government of India’s Ministry of Human Resource Development, said a statement by Minds United Trust.

The 12-week course - https://onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in/noc22_ge10/preview - introduces enthusiasts to scientific study of birds. It is scheduled to start from January 24, 2022. Although the course is free, a certificate will be issued upon writing an exam by paying a fee of ₹1,000.

“MINDS UNITED TRUST, as an encouragement towards nature conservation and awareness, has decided to offer 20 Scholarships to interested people from districts of Mysuru- Mandya - Chamarajnagar for this course”, said a statement.

Each candidate has to sign up for the certified course and clear the exam. The scholarship is specifically for young people in the age group of 18 to 30 years.

Interested candidates are requested to email mustenrich@gmail.com with brief statement of purpose (why I wish to apply for the scholarship on Ornithology) and background details (name, age, education, contact details - phone number and email, Aadhar number etc.,).A copy of the candidate’s Aadhar card has to be attached, said the statement.

₹1,000 in the form of cheque will be handed over only to selected candidates who submit the Certificate of Passing exams to the trust. The last date to receive applications for the scholarship is January 15, 2022. An expert panel constituted by the trust will scrutinise the applications and finalise the candidates for the scholarships.

For queries, interested persons can contact Vaishnavi R. Kanzal on mobile number 6360804814 between 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., the statement said.