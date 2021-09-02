‘Schemes can’t be linked to vaccination’

Concerned over reports that the Chamarajanagar district administration had proposed making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory if the beneficiaries have to get social security pension and supply of ration under Public Distribution System, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar has directed administrative heads of all districts and health authorities to create awareness about importance of getting vaccinated without imposing any such conditions.

In a circular on Thursday, the Chief Secretary made it clear that the government schemes like pension or PDS were not linked to vaccination.

“If any districts have linked these schemes with the vaccination programme, then they have to withdraw such conditions immediately,” he directed the officials.