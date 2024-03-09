GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scheme benefits reaching households: Santosh Lad

Convention of beneficiaries inaugurated in Kundagol of Dharwad district

March 09, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister Santosh Lad and others with beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Kundagol, Dharwad, on Saturday.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad and others with beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Kundagol, Dharwad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Labour Minister and district-in-charge for Dharwad Santosh Lad has said that the State government had taken every step to ensure that the benefits of the guarantee schemes it had announced before the elections, had reached the households of all eligible beneficiaries.

Inaugurating the convention of beneficiaries in Kundagol of Dharwad district on Saturday, Mr. Lad said that as per the assurance, the government was spending ₹56,000 crore for the guarantee schemes. He thanked the officials and government employees for ensuring the beneficiaries received the benefits without fail.

Mr. Lad said that 4,04,848 households in Dharwad district had received benefits under Gruha Laxmi scheme, 4,74,548 under Gruja Jyoti scheme while 8.43 crore women had travelled under the Shakti scheme. At the State-level, 150 crore women had benefitted under the free transport scheme. This apart, money was given instead of rice under ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, he said.

Mr. Lad also listed out various schemes and projects of the State government and said the government was working towards providing a better life to the people of the State by providing requisite infrastructure and ensuring development. Subsequently, he symbolically distributed cheques and a record of rights under various schemes to the beneficiaries.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J., ZP CEO Swaroopa T.K., Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod, Chairman of HDUDa Shakir Sanadi, former MPI.G. Sanadi, Congress leaders Kusumavati Shivalli, M.S. Akki, Anilkumar Patil and others were present.

