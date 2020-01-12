SCDCC Bank gets recognition from Pennsylvania University

Pennsylvania University, U.S., has accorded the status of ‘Knowledge Partner’ to South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank.

A release from the bank here said a study team from the university that visited the bank headquarters in Mangaluru on Friday presented the certificate and trophy to president M.N. Rajendra Kumar in recognition of its efforts in successfully implementing micro finance and self-help group schemes. Speaking on the occasion, team head Pemida Fernandes said the rural poor have become economically self-dependent through schemes of the bank. The bank has been giving special attention to economic empowerment of women, she said complimenting Mr. Kumar's role in the positive growth of the Bank.