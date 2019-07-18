SC order ‘moral victory’ for rebel MLAs: Yeddyurappa

Expressing happiness over the interim judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue related to resignations of MLAs and petitions seeking their disqualification, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Wednesday described it as a “moral victory for rebel MLAs”.

In a press release, he said it was a “victory of the Constitution and democracy” and maintained that it would set a new trend in parliamentary democracy.

Pointing out that it was just an interim order, he said in future, the Supreme Court would ponder over the powers of the Speaker.

BJP to be extra cautious

The BJP has decided to be extra cautious during the trust vote to be sought by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday.

According to sources, Mr. Yeddyurappa has advised the party MLAs not to get provoked during the trust vote and not indulge in any protests or unruly behaviour inside the House. He cautioned that such a behaviour could attract disciplinary action, which would prevent members from participating in the trust vote.

The party is also learnt to be extra careful about rebels to ensure that they do not return from Mumbai to their respective partyfold. Amid all these, the party is also learnt to be focussing on flock-keeping of its MLAs who are camping in a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru to prevent any poaching by the the governing coalition.