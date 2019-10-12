Saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath passes away

Noted saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath, the first to introduce the Western instrument to Carnatic music, passed away at a private hospital here early on Friday. A native of Mangaluru region, he had settled in Chennai.

A Padmashree awardee, Gopalnath, 69, is survived by his wife Sarojini, two sons, Manikanth Kadri who is a noted music director, and Guruprasad Kadri, who works in Kuwait, and a daughter Ambika Mohan.

According to family sources, Gopalnath had been admitted to A.J. Hospital and Research Centre here on October 10. The family is waiting for his elder son Mr. Guruprasad to arrive from Kuwait for performing the last rites.

One of the pioneers of Carnatic music on the saxophone in the country he had the distinction of being the first Carnatic musician to be invited in the BBC Promenade concert in the Royal Albert Hall at London in 1994.

Mr. Gopalnath was born in Mittakere in Sajeepa Mooda village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on December 6, 1949. Later he shifted to Mangaluru and practised saxophone on the banks of ancient Manjunatha temple in Kadri, the name which he prefixed.

His father, Taniyappa, was a Nagaswara artiste and learnt the instrument from him. He got a chance to listen to the saxophone recital in the band set of the then Mysore Palace and later learnt playing Carnatic music on the saxophone from N. Gopalakrishna Iyer of Kalaniketan.

He presented his first concert in the All India Radio, Mangaluru in 1978. Later he came into contact with well-known Carnatic musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan in Chennai, who promoted him.

Mr. Gopalnath has performed in many places across the world including in Europe, United States, Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka, and West Asia and in international level music festivals.