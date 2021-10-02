‘Save Osho Ashram’ campaign launched

Taking exception to what they termed as attempts by some trustees of Osho Rajaneesh Ashram in Pune, devotees of the ashram launched ‘Save Osho Ashram’ campaign in Dharwad.

Speaking to mediapersons in Dharwad on Friday, ashram convener Gopal Bharathi alleged that some foreign trustees had failed to maintain accounts and misused donations. Now, claiming to have incurred huge losses, some trustees were trying to sell properties in Pune worth hundreds of crores. As efforts were on to sell the ashram, which was a meditation and spiritual hub, the Save Osho Ashram campaign was launched in Dharwad from Friday. He said the campaign would be held in Hubballi on Saturday and at Davangere on Sunday.

Signatures of devotees who oppose the move to sell ashram properties would be sent to the trustees and the Maharashtra government, he said.