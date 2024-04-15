Savadi’s meeting with Sanganna sparks speculation

April 15, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Laxman Savadi, Congress leader and MLA for Athani, met BJP leader and incumbent Lok Sabha member from Koppal Karadi Sanganna on Monday, triggering fresh speculations in the backdrop of the latter’s open resentment against his party leadership for the denial of party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections this time.

BJP denied ticket to Mr. Sanganna, who had won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, to field Basavaraj Kyavator, a fresh face, to contest this time. Mr. Sanganna has raised a banner of revolt and speculations were rife that he would join Congress. Mr. Savadi, former Deputy Chief Minister, had quit the BJP in the last Assembly elections after he was denied ticket and joined Congress to win from the Athani Assembly segment on Congress ticket.

However, Mr. Savadi said, “I cordially met Mr. Sanganna. We did not discuss political issues.”