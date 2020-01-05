Satish Jarkiholi: Ready for KPCC responsibility

Amidst reports of his name being considered among the probables for the post of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, the former Minister Satish Jarkiholi said here on Sunday that he will be ready to handle the responsibility if appointed.

“If I am made the KPCC president, I will perform the duties effectively,” he told journalists.

He said he had attended a meeting in which senior leaders of the party spoke.

“It was decided that all future actions of the party would be fought on the united leadership of the party” he added.