Satish Jarkiholi: Ready for KPCC responsibility

Amidst reports of his name being considered among the probables for the post of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, the former Minister Satish Jarkiholi said here on Sunday that he will be ready to handle the responsibility if appointed.
“If I am made the KPCC president, I will perform the duties effectively,” he told journalists.
He said he had attended a meeting in which senior leaders of the party spoke.
“It was decided that all future actions of the party would be fought on the united leadership of the party” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.