Sankara Jayanti celebrated at Chidambareshwar Temple in Belagavi

Sri Adi Sankara Jayanti was celebrated at Sri Chidambareshwar Temple in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Laghu Rudra, Soundarya Lahari, Sankaracharya Stotras by students, bhajans by Mahila Mandal members, and mass lunch were organised.

Scholar Chidambar Munavalli gave a lecture on Atma-Anatma, Sadhana Chatushtaya, Advaita Siddhanta and Viveka Chudamani. Sanjiv Kulkarni spoke about Sankaracharya’s ideals and contribution to Indian philosophical thought.

A music performance was organised.

Various religious programmes and rituals were organised by the committee members, including Chandrasekhara Shastri Joshi, Sanjiva Kulkarni, Srikanta Joshi Handigola and others.