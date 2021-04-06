Sandalwood smuggler arrested

Police recover 114 kg of sandalwood logs

The Hennur police on Monday nabbed a sandalwood smuggler from Tamil Nadu and recovered 114 kg of sandalwood logs.

The accused has been identified as Sampath Mani, 27. According to the police, the accused and his associates were cutting sandalwood trees situated on Shanimahatma temple premises. While three of them managed to flee, the police managed to catch Mani along with the car loaded with the logs.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to track down the remaining accused.

Drug peddler held

In another incident, the Kalasipalya police arrested a 24-year-old and recovered 500 gm of marijuana.

The accused, Farhan Ahmed, resident of Doddamavalli, was caught red-handed while he was selling the drugs to customers on Dispensary Road.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials rushed to the spot and caught Farhan red handed.

The police are now investigating to ascertain the source of drugs.