Saligrama incident: 17 booked

Cases have been booked against 17 persons, including the brother of former Minister and K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh, in connection with the recent group clash and stone-throwing on the houses of Dalits at Saligrama village in Mysuru district. The village witnessed the clash that was triggered after a youth was allegedly assaulted.

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR against 17 persons for allegedly resorting to stone-throwing in the Dalit colony of the village. The FIR included the name of Mahesh’s brother Ravish.

The MLA visited the colony on Friday and heard the grievances from residents. He advised the other group not to disturb the peace in the village.

Meanwhile, Kollegal MLA Mahesh visited the Dalit colony on Saturday and spoke to the residents about the incident. He told the residents that he was with them and not to leave their houses fearing trouble. He accused the police of being lax towards the incident and added that he would make it an issue to seek punishment for the guilty.

