Sait’s aide leads supporters to party office, submits reply to notice

Former Minister Tanveer Sait’s aide, Abdul Khader Shahid, who was one of the seven partymen served with a show cause notice for the anti-party protest held in Mysuru, led a group of supporters to the party office in Mysuru on Wednesday and submitted a reply to the notice.

After submitting the reply, Mr .Shahid said Mr. Sait’s supporters were “hurt” over the notice issued to them. He said he was not among the persons who had shouted slogans against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, but had tried to stop the sloganeering along with Mr. Sait.

He accused a section of the party’s State leadership of trying isolate Mr. Sait and finish him politically. He called for a probe to reveal the leaders who are targeting Mr Sait politically. He said an appeal will be made to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership to inquire into the matter and bring out the truth.

Mr. Shahid also sought to draw the party leadership’s attention to the press conference convened by former Mayors Ayub Khan and Arif Hussain. “Who directed them to hold a press meet against a five-time MLA of the party, who had also served as a Minister?”, he questioned.

The two former Mayors went ahead with the press conference even though KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan cautioned them over phone against the move. He also accused them of conspiring to defeat Mr. Sait during successive elections.