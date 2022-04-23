Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri from September 23 to 25

After a break of one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held this year in Haveri from September 23 to 25.

Senior writer Doddarange Gowda was selected as the president of the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in January 2021 and the sammelana was scheduled to be held in February 2021. However, it was indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting on Saturday and finalised the dates of the sammelana to be held in Haveri, his home district. He said the State Budget has set aside ₹20 crore and all support will be provided for it.

The Chief Minister said Kannada Sahitya Parishat must ensure better local participation both as volunteers and local writers must get priority in panel discussions. He also directed organisers to plan for adequate lodging facilities using hostels, dormitories, schools and marriage halls and suggested lodging facilities in Dharwad and Davanagere could also be utilised.