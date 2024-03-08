Sahitya Parishat should work towards making Kannada the language of livelihood, says writer Siddanagouda Patil

March 08, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Writer and activist Siddanagouda Patil has said that there is a need to make Kannada the language of livelihood and that the Kannada Sahitya Parishat should work towards achieving this goal.

Delivering the valedictory address at the concluding session of the 16th Zilla Kannada Shaitya Sammelan in Dharwad on Thursday evening, he said that Kannada language and culture is in danger due to the onslaught of global culture.

Expressing concern that because of the English and Hindi corporate attack, the culture of sweat is getting damaged, Mr. Patil said that the Kannada Sahitya Parishat should involve the masses and explore new models in the literary field.

“The people of letters and artistes have a bigger responsibility of safeguarding the land, water and people of the region,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that it is important for the citizens to understand how the ruling disposition cheated them. “Cruelty is being described as valour and tolerance as cowardice. When cruelty becomes valour, living in such a society becomes difficult,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University C. Basavaraju presided over the valedictory session. Sammelan Sarvadhyaksha K.S. Sharma, president of the district unit of sahitya parishat Lingaraj Angadi and others were present.

‘Fight essential’

Earlier, participating in the interaction session, Prof. Sharma said that unless a fight is launched by the working class against exploitation and a rotten system, it is difficult to expect social transformation.

He said that the working class in the unorganised sector is facing a lot of hardships and if it did not raise its voice, major changes will not happen. Only when the political power structure of the country comes into the hands of the working class, instead of the capitalists, it will be possible to see the establishment of an egalitarian society, he said.

Replying to a query, he said that journalists are not in a position to express their views freely as media is being controlled by capitalists. “We have reached a situation where only capitalists, the rich, criminals and members of political dynasties can contest elections,” he said.

The former MLC Mohan Limbikai, activist B.S. Soppin, journalists Mallikarjun Siddannavar, Rahul Belagali, Vishwanath Koti and Mohan Siddhanti took part in the interaction.