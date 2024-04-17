GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sagar Khandre files nomination papers for the second time in Bidar, takes part in roadshow and public meeting

April 17, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate Sagar Khandre addressing a public meeting in Bidar on Wednesday.

Congress candidate Sagar Khandre addressing a public meeting in Bidar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

Congress candidate in Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, Sagar Khandre submitted another set of nomination papers to the Returning Officer in Bidar on Wednesday.

He earlier filed a set of nomination papers on Tuesday.

This time, he took out a massive roadshow in a show of strength and support after filing the nomination papers. His father and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, the former Minister Rajashekhar Patil Humnabad, the former legislator Ashok Kheny and other senior party leaders accompanied the candidate.

After filing his nomination papers, Sagar Khandre paid floral tributes to Basavanna and participated in the roadshow that marched through Bhagat Singh Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Shivaji Circle and Shivasharana Haralayya Circle before concluding at Ganesh Maidan.

Addressing an emotionally charged party activists at a public meeting at Ganesh Maidan, Eshwar Khandre called upon them to say goodbye to Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba, who is the BJP candidate this time also.

People participating in public meeting organised the Congress after its candidate Sagar Khandre filed his nomination papers in Bidar on Wednesday.

People participating in public meeting organised the Congress after its candidate Sagar Khandre filed his nomination papers in Bidar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

“Mr. Khuba has done nothing for the development of the constituency. BJP legislators themselves expressed their discontentment over the performance of Mr. Khuba and demanded that their party leadership not field him in the elections. You need to teach him a lesson by defeating him in the elections,” Eshwar Khandre said.

Pointing to the cancellation of flight services from Bidar, Eshwar Khandre said that civil aviation services from Bidar have been cancelled even though Mr. Khuba, incumbent Lok Sabha member from the constituency, is a Minister in the Union government.

“Mr. Khuba will suffer a humiliating defeat this time. Neither the BJP nor any party will give him ticket in any future elections. Mr. Khuba is known for his deception. He has looted public money,” Eshwar Khandre said.

Terming his son as a people’s servant, Eshwar Khandre said that Mr. Khuba was unconcerned about people’s sufferings during COVID-19 pandemic whereas my son was among those addressing their problems.

“When COVID-19 hit the country, I too was hospitalized at the time. My son was among those helping people in crisis. Considering his social service, the Congress has fielded him as its candidate in Bidar. People need to choose between a selfish Khuba and people’s servant Sagar,” Eshwar Khandre said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.