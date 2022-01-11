Saffron shawl issue in Koppa college resolved in parents’ meeting

Parents did not support the idea of students wearing a saffron shawl to class

With none of the parents supporting the students’ idea of wearing a saffron shawl to college, the row over uniform at the Government First Grade College in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district has been resolved. The college convened a parents’ meeting on the campus under the chairmanship of Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda, who is also head of the College Development Committee.

Last week a few students had demanded permission from the principal to wear saffron shawls to class, as Muslim girls had been allowed to cover their heads with a scarf. They staged a protest on the campus to highlight their demand. To resolve the issue, principal Prof. S. Anantha convened a meeting of parents on January 10.

“The meeting unanimously decided that girls could cover their heads with a scarf, but not tie it around with a pin. There was opposition to wearing saffron shawl as well. The meeting also resolved that the college could take action against those students who violate the decision,” Prof. Ananth told The Hindu.

When the issue was raised three years ago, it was resolved through a similar decision in a parents’ meeting.